Acura sends four cars to the 2018 Pikes Peak Hill Climb

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
This year, Acura will send four racing cars to the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.
Two TLXs and an NSX from last year will return to Pikes Peak, along with the all-new 2019 RDX.
The 2019 Acura RDX makes its race debut at Pikes Peak. It's been modified to make 350 horsepower.
Other changes for the RDX include a new suspension, new wheels with racing tires and Brembo brakes with race pads.
This Acura NSX Time Attack car has improved aerodynamics compared to last year.
In 2017, this NSX won its class at Pikes Peak and finished ninth overall.
This Acura TLX A-Spec boasts 500 horsepower.
For its 2018 run, the TLX benefits from improved aerodynamics and reduced weight.
Acura has tweaked the TLX's suspension for its second year running at Pikes Peak.
The Acura TLX GT, prepared by RealTime Racing, set an Open Class Record at last year's Pikes Peak Hill Climb.