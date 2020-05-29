Andrew Krok's 2016 VW Golf Sportwagen keeps on chuggin'

With over 60,000 hard-earned miles on the clock, there's no signs of slowing down yet.

This is Dan, my 2016 VW Golf Sportwagen.

It's a little rough around the edges, but that's to be expected.

Over the last five years, ol' Dan here has picked up more than 60,000 miles.

That might not seem like all that much until you consider the fact that 90% of those miles were added in the first two and a half years.

Now that all of its drivers work from home, the wagon does a lot more sitting.

The trunk could stand to be cleaned, but it's huge.

The interior -- surprise, surprise -- could also benefit from a touching up.

There's not a ton of space to store your stuff in here.

Nevertheless, the leather seats are comfortable and the cabin itself is pretty spacious for a compact car.

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out a few more pictures of my well-loved wagon.

