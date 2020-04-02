  • 2016 Jeep Trailcat concept
  • 2016 Jeep Trailcat concept
  • 2016 Jeep Trailcat concept
  • 2016 Jeep Trailcat concept
  • 2016 Jeep Trailcat concept
  • 2016 Jeep Trailcat concept
  • 2016 Jeep Trailcat concept
  • 2016 Jeep Trailcat concept

Jeep's Wrangler-based Trailcat takes the legendary off-roader's abilities and amplifies them by adding the heart of a Hellcat.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Jeep
1
of 8

That's right, there's a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 under the hood, boasting 707 horsepower.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Jeep
2
of 8

Inside, you'll find a pair of supportive bucket seats liberated from a Dodge Viper.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Jeep
3
of 8

This is one of the annual concepts Jeep trots out each year for the Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Jeep
4
of 8

The Trailcat rides on 39.5-inch BFGoodrich Krawler T/A rubber, made possible by a 2-inch lift with Fox shocks.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
5
of 8

There's even a six-speed manual gearbox. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Jeep
6
of 8

Unfortunately, a Hellcat-powered Wrangler still hasn't made it to production.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Jeep
7
of 8

Dana 60 axles are slung under the ladder-frame chassis front and rear.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
8
of 8
Now Reading

2016 Jeep Wrangler Trailcat concept had the heart of a Hellcat

Up Next

Jeep Gladiator Gravity is a concept you can build now
Harley-Davidson might have two all-new bikes coming, leaked documents suggest

Harley-Davidson might have two all-new bikes coming, leaked documents suggest

by
Ford F-150 Hybrid's electrification gear may pair with V6 engine

Ford F-150 Hybrid's electrification gear may pair with V6 engine

by
Coronavirus has gas station sales down resulting in fewer hours open and bulk buying

Coronavirus has gas station sales down resulting in fewer hours open and bulk buying

by
Automaker Q1 sales reports reveal coronavirus' effects

Automaker Q1 sales reports reveal coronavirus' effects

by
This is likely the next Nissan Rogue

This is likely the next Nissan Rogue

by