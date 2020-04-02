2016 Jeep Wrangler Trailcat concept had the heart of a Hellcat

Jeep's Wrangler-based Trailcat takes the legendary off-roader's abilities and amplifies them by adding the heart of a Hellcat.
That's right, there's a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 under the hood, boasting 707 horsepower.
Inside, you'll find a pair of supportive bucket seats liberated from a Dodge Viper.
This is one of the annual concepts Jeep trots out each year for the Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah.
The Trailcat rides on 39.5-inch BFGoodrich Krawler T/A rubber, made possible by a 2-inch lift with Fox shocks.
There's even a six-speed manual gearbox.
Unfortunately, a Hellcat-powered Wrangler still hasn't made it to production.
Dana 60 axles are slung under the ladder-frame chassis front and rear.