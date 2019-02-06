2016-2019 Mazda Miata: A return to form

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The current Miata is one of the best sports cars you can buy today.
The ND Miata was a real return to form for Mazda, and the Miata lost a lot of weight in this generation.
The biggest update for the ND Miata was the addition of the RF model, with its folding hardtop.
Sharp styling and LED lighting elements help make this Miata look awesome.
The 2.0-liter engine underhood initially offered 155 horsepower and 148 pound-feet of torque.
A 2019 model year update brought an increase in power, to 181 horsepower.
This generation of Miata will be around for a few more years.
Mazda will even introduce a new 30th Anniversary Edition at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show.
We love the Miata, and you should, too.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the ND-generation Mazda MX-5 Miata.
Internal modifications to the 2.0-liter Skyactiv-G engine help it breathe better and rev higher.