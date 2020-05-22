2015 Toyota Sienna offers all-wheel drive and lots of space

It might not be the most fuel efficient van on the market, but it's well equipped, and its used-car value makes it hard to beat.

Let's say you're in the market for a used family car under $20,000.

I think the 2015 Toyota Sienna is worth your attention.

It may not be as fancy as the updated 2017 Sienna, but this is still the same generation minivan that currently exists on dealer lots, so you're not getting some overaged cheese, here.

With a new 2021 Sienna on the way, prices on outgoing generation models may dip even further in the near future.

The 2015 Sienna gets its power from a 3.5-liter V6.

It produces 266 horsepower and 245 pound-feet of torque.

That power heads to the wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.

Front-wheel drive is standard, but all-wheel drive is available.

You'll take a fuel economy hit for adding two driven wheels, but that's the trade-off you have to make.

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2015 Toyota Sienna.

