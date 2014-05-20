The 500L is a Fiat super-sized (pictures)

2014 Fiat 500L Trekking

Taking it slow and easy is the best way to drive the 500L. It's a cruiser and any attempts at sporty driving were met with disappointment.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$24,395 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Despite being rather large for a vehicle wearing a Fiat badge, the 500L is fairly compact when compared to the small wagons and crossovers with which it competes.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$24,395 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The L's footprint is smaller than those of the Scion xB or Mazda CX-5, but the interior volume is larger than either vehicle.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$24,395 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

This makes the 500L an easy car to park in the cramped confines of the city.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$24,395 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The 500L is significantly larger than the 500 coupe with which it shares its name.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$24,395 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The 1.4-liter MultiAir turbocharged engine is the same mill that you'd find under the hood of a 500 Turbo.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$24,395 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The engine is mated to either a six-speed manual transmission or a dual-clutch automatic gearbox, also with six speeds.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$24,395 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The 500L's cabin feels a bit cheap to me, even with optional comfort upgrades.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$24,395 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The L rides on Koni suspension at all four corners (with MacPhersons up front and torsion beam on the rear).

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$24,395 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The "L" in 2014 Fiat 500L Trekking stands for "large."

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$24,395 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The most spacious ride in the Car Tech garage this week poses with the least spacious one.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$24,395 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Seen here in the Trekking trim level, the L features gray plastic accents that are meant to evoke a sporty, active lifestyle.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$24,395 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

However, with front wheel-drive being the only powertrain configuration available in the States as well as a "normal duty" suspension, the 500L isn't going off-road anytime soon.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$24,395 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Enlarged, 17-inch alloy wheels fill the 500L Trekking's wheel wells but still seem too small beneath the plastic cladding and the bulbous body.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$24,395 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The 500L stretches Fiat's cutesy design language across a much larger canvas than before. Personally, I think the result is a bit awkward looking.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$24,395 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Behind this enlarged 500's grille breathes the engine of a much smaller car.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$24,395 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Power is stated at 160 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. Acceleration is...acceptable.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$24,395 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Generous greenhouse glass gives the 500L's spacious cabin a light and airy feel.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$24,395 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The optional power sunroof opens nearly the entire roof with tinted glass to let the sun shine in.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$24,395 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

This is easily one of the best creature comforts that the 500L offers.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$24,395 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The ride is smooth enough, but the top-heavy 500L doesn't corner very well.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$24,395 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The 500L does not feature a CD or DVD drive for physical discs. Users have access to an SD card reader, a USB port, and Bluetooth audio streaming for their digital media.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$24,395 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The Uconnect infotainment system is borrowed from Fiat's friends at the Chrysler group.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$24,395 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

This example's premium audio system has been upgraded with the optional Beats Audio system, which adds a powered subwoofer for strong bass.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$24,395 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Steering wheel controls are logically laid out and feature rockers for volume and skip on the backside of the horizontal spokes.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$24,395 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Instrumentation is a bit difficult to read at a glance. The speedometer's numbers are cluttered, and the orange-on-yellow information display is low contrast.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$24,395 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
