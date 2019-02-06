2006-2015 Mazda Miata: More refinement, more weight

  • NC Mazda MX-5 Miata
Officially, the NC Miata was just called the "Mazda MX-5."

Power came from a new 2.0-liter engine, with 170 horsepower and 140 pound-feet of torque.

In addition to five- and six-speed manual transmissions, buyers could opt for a six-speed automatic.

The NC Miata was the heaviest of all the MX-5s, weighing over 2,400 pounds.

The 2009 model year facelift brought smiley style.

The NC Miata got a power retractable hardtop option.

A few special edition models were introduced throughout the NC's life, including a Club package.

The NC is arguably our least-favorite Miata, but it's still a joy to drive.

Another facelift in 2013 brought the addition of a lip spoiler.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the third-generation Mazda Miata.

Mazda MX-5, 2009

Mazda MX-5, 2009

