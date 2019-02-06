2006-2015 Mazda Miata: More refinement, more weight

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Officially, the NC Miata was just called the "Mazda MX-5."
Power came from a new 2.0-liter engine, with 170 horsepower and 140 pound-feet of torque.
In addition to five- and six-speed manual transmissions, buyers could opt for a six-speed automatic.
The NC Miata was the heaviest of all the MX-5s, weighing over 2,400 pounds.
The 2009 model year facelift brought smiley style.
The NC Miata got a power retractable hardtop option.
A few special edition models were introduced throughout the NC's life, including a Club package.
The NC is arguably our least-favorite Miata, but it's still a joy to drive.
Another facelift in 2013 brought the addition of a lip spoiler.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the third-generation Mazda Miata.
Mazda MX-5, 2009