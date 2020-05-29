Emme Hall's super-clean Mazdaspeed Miata

I'm only the second owner of this turbocharged masterpiece and I can't imagine driving anything else.

The Mazdaspeed Miata was only sold in 2004 and 2005. A few years ago, I was lucky enough to snag one.

This is my third Miata and arguably the most fun.

The 1.8-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine puts out 178 horsepower and 166 pound-feet of torque. 

A six-speed manual transmission puts the power down to the rear wheels.

The Mazdaspeed Miata is 7 millimeters lower than the naturally aspirated roadsters of that year. The chassis is stiffer and the spring rate is increased for more fun when the pavement gets twisty.

My car still wears the stock 17-inch Racing Hart aluminum alloy wheels but the standard Toyo Proxes tires have been replaced with Michelin Pilot Super Sport rubber.

The Mazdaspeed Miata was available in either Velocity Red Mica or the Titanium Gray Metallic of my little gal. Smoked headlights at no extra charge.

I outfitted it with better brakes -- as the stock ones are pretty terrible -- and a roll bar so I can indulge in the occasional track day.

Inside the cloth seats with red inserts are super comfy, but I would love if they were heated.

Keep scrolling for more photos of my baby, the 2004 Mazdaspeed Miata.

