2001 Toyota RSC was a futuristic, rough-and-tumble SUV

Toyota's funky-looking RSC crossover coupe show car debuted at the 2001 Chicago Auto Show.
What does "RSC" stand for? Glad you asked. "Rugged Sport Coupe." Seems about right.
The RSC's two-plus-two cabin was arguably its most futuristic and least production-friendly feature. It has racing-style bucket seats and a minimalist aesthetic.
The RSC SUV was penned at Toyota's CALTY design studio, and it looked it.
The RSC was based on Toyota's RAV4 SUV of the day, complete with all-wheel drive.
The concept featured bold and boxy fender flares and an aggressive stance on massive-for-the-day 19-inch tires.
The thought behind the RSC was to cultivate young buyers who were looking for a nontraditional type of sports car.
The RSC's rally-car looks are no accident -- the company has a substantial history in World Rally Championship competition.
The RSC never made it into dealers, but it did live on virtually in Gran Turismo video games.