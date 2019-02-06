1999-2005 Mazda Miata: Fixed headlights and more power

  • NB Mazda MX-5 Miata
The Miata lost its flip-up headlights in the NB generation.

The Miata was also a little wider and heavier than before.

Power came from a 2.0-liter engine, with 140 horsepower and 116 pound-feet of torque.

A five-speed manual transmission was standard, but a six-speed manual was optional.

The plastic rear window was replaced with a glass setup.

Standard 15-inch wheels replaced the 14s of the earlier generation.

An update in 2001 brought new headlights and 3 more horsepower.

The turbocharged Mazdaspeed Miata arrived in 2004.

Just over 5,000 Mazdaspeed Miatas were produced.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the second-generation Mazda Miata.

2001 Mazda Miata.

1999 Mazda Miata.

2000 Mazda Miata.

