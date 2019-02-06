1999-2005 Mazda Miata: Fixed headlights and more power

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The Miata lost its flip-up headlights in the NB generation.
The Miata was also a little wider and heavier than before.
Power came from a 2.0-liter engine, with 140 horsepower and 116 pound-feet of torque.
A five-speed manual transmission was standard, but a six-speed manual was optional.
The plastic rear window was replaced with a glass setup.
Standard 15-inch wheels replaced the 14s of the earlier generation.
An update in 2001 brought new headlights and 3 more horsepower.
The turbocharged Mazdaspeed Miata arrived in 2004.
Just over 5,000 Mazdaspeed Miatas were produced.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the second-generation Mazda Miata.
2001 Mazda Miata.
1999 Mazda Miata.
2000 Mazda Miata.