The Jeepster was Jeep's idea of a crossover that combined the attributes of a sports car with an off-roader.

That was a fairly radical idea back in the 1990s, but a wholly normal one now.

Compared to the Wrangler of the time, the Jeepster looked like it was from two decades in the future.

And sure enough, it still looks pretty modern now.

The Jeepster was dominated by short overhangs, a long hood, flared fenders and a coupe-like roofline with a soft top that rolls all the way back.

It even had an electronically adjustable suspension to maximize capability both on and off the road.

The Jeepster used the same 4.7-liter V8 from the not-quite-released Grand Cherokee of the era, mated to a four-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive.

Jeep Jeepster concept was a V8-powered, off-road hot rod

