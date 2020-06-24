The 1995 Porsche 911 is a living legend

Even though it's 25-year-old, this apex predator can still prowl the streets.

1 of 21
Porsche

The 1995 Porsche 911 is a living legend.

2 of 21
Porsche

The Turbo model of the 993 generation is still a potent machine.

3 of 21
Porsche

This car's engine delivers a stout 400 horsepower and an equal helping of torque. 

4 of 21
Porsche

This is the last of the air-cooled 911s.

5 of 21
Porsche

The 1995 911 Turbo is still a beautiful car. 

6 of 21
Porsche

That gigantic rear wing certainly helps with aerodynamics, allowing this car to top out at an impressive 180 mph.

7 of 21
Porsche

Menacing and purposeful are appropriate adjectives to describe this Porsche's cabin.

8 of 21
Porsche

Carbon-fiber trim and stitched leather are a gorgeous combination.

9 of 21
Porsche

A subtle reminder of the 911 model you're piloting, should you be lucky enough to get some time in the left-front seat.

10 of 21
Porsche

For more photos of the 1995 Porsche 911, keep clicking through this gallery.

11 of 21
Porsche
12 of 21
Porsche
13 of 21
Porsche
14 of 21
Porsche
15 of 21
Porsche
16 of 21
Porsche
17 of 21
Porsche
18 of 21
Porsche
19 of 21
Porsche
20 of 21
Porsche
21 of 21
Porsche
