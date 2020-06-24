Even though it's 25-year-old, this apex predator can still prowl the streets.
The 1995 Porsche 911 is a living legend.
The Turbo model of the 993 generation is still a potent machine.
This car's engine delivers a stout 400 horsepower and an equal helping of torque.
This is the last of the air-cooled 911s.
The 1995 911 Turbo is still a beautiful car.
That gigantic rear wing certainly helps with aerodynamics, allowing this car to top out at an impressive 180 mph.
Menacing and purposeful are appropriate adjectives to describe this Porsche's cabin.
Carbon-fiber trim and stitched leather are a gorgeous combination.
A subtle reminder of the 911 model you're piloting, should you be lucky enough to get some time in the left-front seat.
For more photos of the 1995 Porsche 911, keep clicking through this gallery.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: The 1995 Porsche 911 is a living legend
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.