It's absolutely amazing how this scrappy, little automaker has stuck to the same formula over the years, keeping its Miata a pure driver's car.
The 1995 Mazda Miata is remarkably similar to the model you can buy new today.
This sports car's interior is clean and driver-focused.
A 1.8-liter engine delivered an impressive, at least for the time, 128 horsepower.
This roadster's interior is small and purposeful.
The 1995 model looks a lot like the 2020 Mazda Miata.
Red interior trimmings give this particular car a sporty look.
Would you like to go for a drive? The door is open.
The 2020 Mazda Miata is only about 48 pounds heavier than the 1995 model, a remarkably small difference.
Nicely bolstered seats provide plenty of lateral support during sporty driving.
For more photos of the 1995 Mazda Miata, keep clicking through this gallery.
Discuss: The 1995 Mazda Miata isn't much different from the 2020 model
