The 1995 Mazda Miata isn't much different from the 2020 model

It's absolutely amazing how this scrappy, little automaker has stuck to the same formula over the years, keeping its Miata a pure driver's car.

The 1995 Mazda Miata is remarkably similar to the model you can buy new today.

This sports car's interior is clean and driver-focused.

A 1.8-liter engine delivered an impressive, at least for the time, 128 horsepower.

This roadster's interior is small and purposeful. 

The 1995 model looks a lot like the 2020 Mazda Miata.

Red interior trimmings give this particular car a sporty look.

Would you like to go for a drive? The door is open.

The 2020 Mazda Miata is only about 48 pounds heavier than the 1995 model, a remarkably small difference.

Nicely bolstered seats provide plenty of lateral support during sporty driving.

For more photos of the 1995 Mazda Miata, keep clicking through this gallery.

