1995 Honda Civic: Some things never change

Arguably, Honda's Civic is the best small car you can buy today, and it was pretty much the same story a quarter-century ago.
The Honda Civic has always been a smart choice.
The Civic was offered in a broad range of models, including a two-seat targa-top version called the Del Sol.
Del Sol models certainly look sporty.
Drivers could also get the Civic as a coupe.
For the time, these cars looked pretty sporty and stylish.
Tight body-panel gaps speak to the Civic's overall quality.
For drivers that wanted a more traditional small car, the sedan model was ready for action.
This four-door Civic was an honest, no-nonsense vehicle.
Honda's Civic was a capable driver's car.
For more photos of the 1995 Honda Civic, keep clicking through this gallery.
