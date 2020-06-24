1995 Honda Civic: Some things never change

Arguably, Honda's Civic is the best small car you can buy today, and it was pretty much the same story a quarter-century ago.

1 of 12
Honda

The Honda Civic has always been a smart choice. 

Read the article
2 of 12
Honda

The Civic was offered in a broad range of models, including a two-seat targa-top version called the Del Sol.

Read the article
3 of 12
Honda

Del Sol models certainly look sporty.

Read the article
4 of 12
Honda

Drivers could also get the Civic as a coupe.

Read the article
5 of 12
Honda

For the time, these cars looked pretty sporty and stylish. 

Read the article
6 of 12
Honda

Tight body-panel gaps speak to the Civic's overall quality.

Read the article
7 of 12
Honda

For drivers that wanted a more traditional small car, the sedan model was ready for action.

Read the article
8 of 12
Honda

This four-door Civic was an honest, no-nonsense vehicle.

Read the article
9 of 12
Honda

Honda's Civic was a capable driver's car.

Read the article
10 of 12
Honda

For more photos of the 1995 Honda Civic, keep clicking through this gallery.

Read the article
11 of 12
Honda
Read the article
12 of 12
Honda
Read the article
Check out the 2021 Ford F-150's gigantic touchscreen

Check out the 2021 Ford F-150's gigantic touchscreen

5 Photos
2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 shows off its retro-inspired looks

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 shows off its retro-inspired looks

24 Photos
Toyota's sexed-up Highlander XSE debuts at the Chicago Auto Show

Toyota's sexed-up Highlander XSE debuts at the Chicago Auto Show

30 Photos
2019 Honda Civic Sedan: Small visual updates and friendlier tech

2019 Honda Civic Sedan: Small visual updates and friendlier tech

63 Photos
2020 VW Passat: This long-distance cruiser is kind of a snoozer

2020 VW Passat: This long-distance cruiser is kind of a snoozer

29 Photos
2021 Chevy Colorado takes a couple cues from Silverado

2021 Chevy Colorado takes a couple cues from Silverado

6 Photos
2020 Acura NSX is smooth for a supercar

2020 Acura NSX is smooth for a supercar

26 Photos