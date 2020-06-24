It's kind of hard to believe this vehicle used to be a cultural phenomenon.
The Ford Explorer was a cultural phenomenon in the 1990s.
The 1995 model is a clean, handsome-looking vehicle.
Dealerships sold as many of these SUVs as they could get their hands on.
Thanks to its available four-wheel-drive system, the Explorer could take you out into the wilderness.
The Explorer used to be offered as a two-door model as well.
This sportier variant was significantly shorter than the more common four-door Explorer.
The Explorer is still hugely popular in 2020.
The Explorer is one of Ford's all-time best-selling vehicles.
The 1995 Ford Explorer is so quaint
