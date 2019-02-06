1990-1998 Mazda Miata: The legend begins

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The original Miata debuted in 1989 as a 1990 model.
Power came from a 1.6-liter I4, with 116 horsepower and 110 pound-feet of torque.
A five-speed manual transmission was standard.
The original Miata could hit 60 miles per hour in 8.6 seconds and top out at 116 mph.
The original Miata weighed around 2,100 pounds.
A 1.8-liter I4 engine joined the lineup in 1994.
The new engine upped output to 128 horsepower.
Another update came in 1996, when the Miata got 133 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque.
The original Miata is still one of the best.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the original Mazda Miata.