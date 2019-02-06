  • NA Mazda MX-5 Miata
The original Miata debuted in 1989 as a 1990 model.

The original Miata debuted in 1989 as a 1990 model.
1
of 11

Power came from a 1.6-liter I4, with 116 horsepower and 110 pound-feet of torque.

Published:Caption:Photo:MazdaRead the article
2
of 11

A five-speed manual transmission was standard.

A five-speed manual transmission was standard.
3
of 11

The original Miata could hit 60 miles per hour in 8.6 seconds and top out at 116 mph.

Published:Caption:Photo:MazdaRead the article
4
of 11

The original Miata weighed around 2,100 pounds.

The original Miata weighed around 2,100 pounds.
5
of 11

A 1.8-liter I4 engine joined the lineup in 1994.

A 1.8-liter I4 engine joined the lineup in 1994.
6
of 11

The new engine upped output to 128 horsepower.

The new engine upped output to 128 horsepower.
7
of 11

Another update came in 1996, when the Miata got 133 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque.

Published:Caption:Photo:MazdaRead the article
8
of 11

The original Miata is still one of the best.

The original Miata is still one of the best.
9
of 11

Keep scrolling for more photos of the original Mazda Miata.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the original Mazda Miata.
10
of 11

Published:Photo:MazdaRead the article
11
of 11
1990-1998 Mazda Miata: The legend begins

2019 Mazda CX-5 adds premium style with new Signature trim

