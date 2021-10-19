/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
1986 Honda Civic Si is a sport compact throwback

Alongside the all-new 2022 Civic Si's debut, we take a look back at the original Civic Si that started it all.

antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
Antuan Goodwin
1986 Honda Civic Si
1 of 14

Making an appearance alongside the all-new 2022 Honda Civic Si is the OG 1986 model that started it all.

1986 Honda Civic Si
2 of 14

The Si spec didn't join the party until the Civic's third generation in 1986 -- one year after the debut of the similar CRX Si.

1986 Honda Civic Si
3 of 14

The '86 Si is also powered by a 1.5-liter engine -- though this one isn't turbocharged.

1986 Honda Civic Si
4 of 14

It rocks a screaming 91 horsepower and 93 pound-feet of torque.

1986 Honda Civic Si
5 of 14

Out back, you'll find a full-width taillight panel and, of course, the Si badge.

1986 Honda Civic Si
6 of 14

This was all the exhaust you needed back in the '80s.

1986 Honda Civic Si
7 of 14

The Si rolls out 13-inch wheels and rides on a sport-tuned suspension with slightly larger stabilizer bars than the standard Civic.

1986 Honda Civic Si
8 of 14

Check out the rest of our snaps of the 1986 Civic Si or jump over to our first look at the 2022 model to see how far it's come.

1986 Honda Civic Si
9 of 14
1986 Honda Civic Si
10 of 14
1986 Honda Civic Si
11 of 14
1986 Honda Civic Si
12 of 14
1986 Honda Civic Si
13 of 14
1986 Honda Civic Si
14 of 14

