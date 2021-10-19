1986 Honda Civic Si is a sport compact throwback

Alongside the all-new 2022 Civic Si's debut, we take a look back at the original Civic Si that started it all.
Making an appearance alongside the all-new 2022 Honda Civic Si is the OG 1986 model that started it all.
The Si spec didn't join the party until the Civic's third generation in 1986 -- one year after the debut of the similar CRX Si.
The '86 Si is also powered by a 1.5-liter engine -- though this one isn't turbocharged.
It rocks a screaming 91 horsepower and 93 pound-feet of torque.
Out back, you'll find a full-width taillight panel and, of course, the Si badge.
This was all the exhaust you needed back in the '80s.
The Si rolls out 13-inch wheels and rides on a sport-tuned suspension with slightly larger stabilizer bars than the standard Civic.
The Si rolls out 13-inch wheels and rides on a sport-tuned suspension with slightly larger stabilizer bars than the standard Civic.