It might not have sold as well as its forebear, but it did well enough for itself.
The oil crises necessitated sleeker, more efficient vehicles.
While the Bronco's dimensions stayed mostly the same for the third generation, the powertrain variety was widened.
A 4.9-liter I6 was standard, alongside a manual transmission.
The base V8 was a 4.9-liter unit, with a 5.8-liter Windsor V8 and 5.8-liter 351M V8 also on offer.
Updates like fuel injection slowly worked their way into the lineup, as well.
In keeping with the second-gen Bronco's lineage, the third-generation Bronco once again borrowed most of its updates from the F-Series pickup truck line.
From the doors forward, it's pretty much the same as the pickup.
The Bronco also used the same trims, including the outdoor-themed Eddie Bauer edition that made its way to multiple Ford SUVs in time.
Sales hovered around 40,000 units per year from 1980 to 1985, when it shot up to 54,000 units, finishing its run in 1986 with 62,127 examples sold.
Discuss: 1980-1986 Ford Bronco responds to the oil crisis
