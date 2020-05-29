Kyle Hyatt's 1970 Mercedes-Benz 280SE: A big, beautiful, hand-built heartbreaker

Because the affordable part of "affordable classic car" is relative.

1 of 28
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

This big hunk of West German metal is my 1970 Mercedes-Benz 280SE.

2 of 28
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The W108 chassis -- as it's known internally -- was styled by Paul Bracq and bridges the gap between the more baroque Benzes of old and the more modern cars that most people think of when they think "old Mercedes."

3 of 28
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

It's a short-wheelbase model with a mechanically fuel-injected inline-six-cylinder engine.

4 of 28
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

I've owned the car since 2016 and drive it regularly, thanks to our classic-friendly Los Angeles climate.

5 of 28
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

My car was a single-family car and has an extensive service history with all the original Euro delivery goodies.

6 of 28
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

It's surprisingly reasonable to drive in modern LA traffic, despite being relatively slow.

7 of 28
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The car boasts modern features like a four-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel disc brakes.

8 of 28
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

To start, all 280 models were powered by 2.8-liter inline-six engines -- the M130 for those who are playing at home.

9 of 28
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The "S" in "SE" stands for einspritzung, aka fuel injected. The 280S was a similar car, but used carburetors.

10 of 28
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The Bosch-designed mechanical fuel injection system is very similar to diesel systems used from the 1950s through the 1990s.

11 of 28
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

It also bears a strong resemblance to the MFI system used by Porsche on early 911s.

12 of 28
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

Mercedes is well known for using massive steering wheels throughout most of its history, but did so as a safety feature so the car would still be steerable if power steering failed.

13 of 28
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The W108 gauge cluster is gorgeous and features analog gauges for oil pressure, engine temp, fuel and speed.

14 of 28
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The famed 300SEL 6.3 model got a small tachometer in place of the clock.

15 of 28
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

W108 and the long-wheelbase W109 models were available with either column-mounted or floor-mounted shifters for their automatics.

16 of 28
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
17 of 28
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
18 of 28
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
19 of 28
Mercedes-Benz
20 of 28
Mercedes-Benz
21 of 28
Mercedes-Benz
22 of 28
Mercedes-Benz
23 of 28
Mercedes-Benz
24 of 28
Mercedes-Benz
25 of 28
Mercedes-Benz
26 of 28
Mercedes-Benz
27 of 28
Mercedes-Benz
28 of 28
Mercedes-Benz
