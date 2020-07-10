1966-1977 Ford Bronco breaks new ground

This is the start of something big.

Despite growing to occupy larger segments in future iterations, the original Bronco was destined to be a compact SUV, going up against the likes of the International Harvester Scout and the Jeep CJ-5. 

Recreational utility vehicles were still very new at this point, giving Ford the opportunity to take a crack at a burgeoning segment.

Lee Iacocca approved the first-generation Bronco for production in early 1964.

Its chassis was unique in that no other Ford-family vehicle utilized its short, 92-inch wheelbase.

Four-wheel drive was standard at first, rocking Dana drivetrain components from the axles to the transfer case.

At launch, the Bronco's sole engine was a 2.8-liter I6 (based on the engine in the Falcon) making 105 horsepower. 

The next year, a 200-hp, 4.7-liter V8 would be offered, expanding to 5 liters by the 1969 model year. 

 A 4.7-liter I6 was the standard powertrain offering starting in the 1973 model year, continuing through the generation's end in 1977.

The first-gen Bronco's look was no-nonsense, opting for things like flat glass panels to keep costs in control. 

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out more pictures of the 1966-1977 Ford Bronco.

