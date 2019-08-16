This 1965 Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger car has real working gadgets

  • 1965-aston-martin-db5-bond-car-0
The Aston Martin DB5 is one of the world's most beautiful GT cars.

This one isn't a regular DB5 though.

This car, and its three siblings, two of which remain, were built for use in filming and promoting the James Bond film series.

The thing that truly sets this DB5 though isn't just its 007 heritage, it's the fact that all of the original movie gadgets are functional.

The four cars were all built with working gadgets, but this one is the only one extant that has them all working as intended.

The car was sold during Monterey Car Week at the RM Sotheby's auction for $6.38 million.

It received a comprehensive, four-year-long restoration by a Swiss company that is one of only 13 Aston Martin Heritage-certified shops in the world.

Click or scroll through to see the gadgets in action.

