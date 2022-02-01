/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster: Iconic for a reason

Porsche's legend started right here, with this car.

skype-headshot
Chris Paukert
1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
1 of 63 Chris Paukert/Roadshow

This 1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster is out of the automaker's personal museum collection, and they foolishly and magnanimously let Roadshow drive it. 

1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
2 of 63 Chris Paukert/Roadshow

The 356 might have its roots in VW's humble Beetle, but it feels totally different and altogether more special.

1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
3 of 63 TangentVector/Porsche

We drove it as part of a Porsche Heritage event in Hawaii, where this 356 was just one of five generations of Porsche convertible models that we could sample.

1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
4 of 63 Chris Paukert/Roadshow

We had the chance to sample everything from a new 911 Turbo Convertible to a 944 Turbo Cabriolet and a rare 914/6. Our editor didn't expect to bond the most with the 356 Speedster, but it's the one that he most wanted to take home at the end of the trip.

1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
5 of 63 Chris Paukert/Roadshow

The opportunity to compare today's latest-and-greatest Porsches with their historical predecessors was a rare treat.

1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
6 of 63 TangentVector/Porsche

There's a reason the 356 is an icon, and not just because it's the first chapter in the book of Porsche.

1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
7 of 63 Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Interiors don't get much more focused.

1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
8 of 63 Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Those tiny bucket seats are like stadium cushions.

1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
9 of 63 Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Note the Speedster's cut-down windshield height.

Porsche 356 Speedster with 718 Boxster T
10 of 63 TangentVector/Porsche

Look at how tiny the 356 looks next to its nearest modern approximation, the 718 Boxster.

1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
11 of 63 Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Here's another opportunity for perspective.

1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
12 of 63 Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Both cars are lovely to drive in their own way.

1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
13 of 63 Chris Paukert/Roadshow

The 1,600cc air-cooled flat-four engine is tiny, and it reportedly made just 60 horsepower when new. It still feels spry, in part because it only has to tow around 1,700 pounds of Speedster.

1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
14 of 63 Chris Paukert/Roadshow

This wasn't our author's dream car at the beginning of this drive day, but it was by the end of it.

1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
15 of 63 Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Cute as a bug.

1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
16 of 63 Chris Paukert/Roadshow

A very, very expensive bug. Today, highly original early 356 Speedsters like this one routinely hit $300,000 to $400,000 at auction. 

1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
17 of 63 Chris Paukert/Roadshow

This one is right out of the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart, and that provenance might mean it's worth closer to a half-million dollars.

1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
18 of 63 Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Keep clicking or scrolling for dozens of additional images of this 1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster.

1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
19 of 63 Chris Paukert/Roadshow
1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
20 of 63 Chris Paukert/Roadshow
1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
21 of 63 Chris Paukert/Roadshow
1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
22 of 63 Chris Paukert/Roadshow
1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
23 of 63 Chris Paukert/Roadshow
1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
24 of 63 Chris Paukert/Roadshow
1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
25 of 63 Chris Paukert/Roadshow
1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
26 of 63 Chris Paukert/Roadshow
1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
27 of 63 Chris Paukert/Roadshow
1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
28 of 63 Chris Paukert/Roadshow
1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
29 of 63 Chris Paukert/Roadshow
1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
30 of 63 Chris Paukert/Roadshow
1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
31 of 63 Chris Paukert/Roadshow
1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
32 of 63 Chris Paukert/Roadshow
1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
33 of 63 Chris Paukert/Roadshow
1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
34 of 63 Chris Paukert/Roadshow
1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
35 of 63 Chris Paukert/Roadshow
1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
36 of 63 Chris Paukert/Roadshow
1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
37 of 63 Chris Paukert/Roadshow
1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
38 of 63 Chris Paukert/Roadshow
1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
39 of 63 Chris Paukert/Roadshow
1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
40 of 63 Chris Paukert/Roadshow
1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
41 of 63 TangentVector/Porsche
1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
42 of 63 TangentVector/Porsche
1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
43 of 63 TangentVector/Porsche
1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
44 of 63 TangentVector/Porsche
1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
45 of 63 TangentVector/Porsche
1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
46 of 63 TangentVector/Porsche
1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
47 of 63 TangentVector/Porsche
1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
48 of 63 TangentVector/Porsche
1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
49 of 63 TangentVector/Porsche
1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
50 of 63 TangentVector/Porsche
1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
51 of 63 TangentVector/Porsche
1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
52 of 63 TangentVector/Porsche
1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
53 of 63 TangentVector/Porsche
1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
54 of 63 TangentVector/Porsche
1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
55 of 63 TangentVector/Porsche
1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
56 of 63 TangentVector/Porsche
1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
57 of 63 TangentVector/Porsche
1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
58 of 63 TangentVector/Porsche
1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
59 of 63 TangentVector/Porsche
1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
60 of 63 TangentVector/Porsche
1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
61 of 63 TangentVector/Porsche
1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
62 of 63 TangentVector/Porsche
Porsche 356 Speedster with 718 Boxster T
63 of 63 TangentVector/Porsche

More Galleries

2023 Toyota Sequoia debuts bold new look

More Galleries

2023 Toyota Sequoia debuts bold new look

57 Photos
2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

More Galleries

2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

66 Photos
The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

42 Photos
2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line is a stellar EV

More Galleries

2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line is a stellar EV

75 Photos
2022 Triumph Speed Twin has retro looks with a modern ride

More Galleries

2022 Triumph Speed Twin has retro looks with a modern ride

28 Photos
See today's air taxis and other VTOL aircraft

More Galleries

See today's air taxis and other VTOL aircraft

15 Photos
The 51 best VR games

More Galleries

The 51 best VR games

53 Photos