Craig Cole's 1951 Ford project car

Despite what you may see in these photos, my latest rusty hulk is actually in pretty good shape.

1 of 24
Craig Cole/Roadshow

This looks like a disaster on wheels, but it's actually very solid.

2 of 24
Craig Cole/Roadshow

After all these years the original key is still there.

3 of 24
Craig Cole/Roadshow

You can't beat that cool 1950s font.

4 of 24
Craig Cole/Roadshow

If there was any doubt what this car has under its hood.

5 of 24
Craig Cole/Roadshow

Ford's venerable flathead V8 motivated untold millions of vehicles over its long production run.

6 of 24
Craig Cole/Roadshow

In the Crestliner, this small V8 should deliver around 100 horsepower, though as it sits, this one currently delivers zero. 

7 of 24
Craig Cole/Roadshow

I picked up an extra engine for peanuts when I purchased this car. 

8 of 24
Craig Cole/Roadshow

As a bonus, that extra engine came with a 4-inch Mercury crankshaft, which means more displacement plus additional horsepower and torque.

9 of 24
Craig Cole/Roadshow

Yeah, things look rough but they're actually not that bad, nothing I can't fix.

10 of 24
Craig Cole/Roadshow

For more photos of this 1951 Ford Crestliner, keep clicking through this gallery.

11 of 24
Craig Cole/Roadshow
12 of 24
Craig Cole/Roadshow
13 of 24
Craig Cole/Roadshow
14 of 24
Craig Cole/Roadshow
15 of 24
Craig Cole/Roadshow
16 of 24
Craig Cole/Roadshow
17 of 24
Craig Cole/Roadshow
18 of 24
Craig Cole/Roadshow
19 of 24
Craig Cole/Roadshow
20 of 24
Craig Cole/Roadshow
21 of 24
Craig Cole/Roadshow
22 of 24
Craig Cole/Roadshow
23 of 24
Craig Cole/Roadshow
24 of 24
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Acura TLX is one svelte sedan, with or without the Type S badge

2021 Acura TLX is one svelte sedan, with or without the Type S badge

22 Photos
2021 Kia Seltos: A stylish little ute

2021 Kia Seltos: A stylish little ute

48 Photos
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz will be a true compact pickup

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz will be a true compact pickup

6 Photos
Acura's Type S concept is the sexy shape of things to come

Acura's Type S concept is the sexy shape of things to come

32 Photos
2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid gets juice from the roof

2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid gets juice from the roof

31 Photos
Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 Lego Technic kit looks super awesome

Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 Lego Technic kit looks super awesome

17 Photos
Ford Edge gets sporty-looking ST-Line package

Ford Edge gets sporty-looking ST-Line package

4 Photos