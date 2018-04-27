14 of the fastest cars you can buy in America

2019 Aston Martin V8 Vantage

Vantage: Get one while you can

2018 McLaren 720 S

720 S: Deadmau5 drives one

2018 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Corvette Z06: It could bring some unwanted attention

2018 Ford GT

Ford GT: Dressed in vintage

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

Dodge Demon: It pops wheelies

2018 Ferrari GTC4Lusso T

GTC4Lusso T: It can carry your stuff in style

2018 BMW M6

BMW M6: It can go faster

2018 Cadillac CTS-V

CTS-V: Owned by Justin Bieber

2018 Audi R8

Audi R8: As seen on Iron Man

2019 Bentley Continental GT

Continental GT: Robert Downey Jr. has one of these, too

2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast

Superfast: It's also quick to accelerate

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

911 GT2 RS: Matt LeBlanc takes his to the store

2018 Lamborghini Aventador S Coupé

Aventador S Coupé: Engineered for speed

2018 Bugatti Chiron

Chiron: Owned by Cristiano Ronaldo

The fastest speed limit in the United States is 85 mph, on a section of Texas freeway. The 10 best-selling cars and trucks in the country have an average top speed of just under 125 mph. All these cars go way faster that. Here's a sampling.

According to Aston Martin, this V8 sports car can reach 195 mph.

Caption by / Photo by Aston Martin

The entire V8 Vantage production run for 2018 sold out in just a few days, which is pretty impressive for a car that costs $150,000. The 2019 model year is available for pre-order now.

Caption by / Photo by Aston Martin

McLaren drew inspiration from the Great White Shark when designing the 720 S. It can reach speeds up to 212 mph.

Caption by / Photo by McLaren

Famous music producer Deadmau5 purchased a white 720 S in 2017. (We assume he takes his mouse helmet off before driving, though.)

Caption by / Photo by McLaren

This American-made sports car has a top speed of 186 mph.

Caption by / Photo by Corvette

Former "Tonight Show" host and avid car collector Jay Leno was pulled over by police while test-driving the 2015 model of the Z06. The incident was caught on camera, and was later shown on an episode of Leno's CNBC series, "Jay Leno's Garage."

GM will shortly offer what could be an even faster Corvette, the forthcoming ZR1.

Caption by / Photo by Corvette

Ford's incomparable 2018 GT can go as fast as 216 mph.

Caption by / Photo by Ford

For the 2018 model year, Ford is producing a Heritage Edition GT, with livery inspired by the 1967 LeMans-winning race car.

Caption by / Photo by Ford

The Dodge Demon's top speed is electronically limited to 168 mph, but that didn't stop the National Hot Rod Association from banning the model from competition without additional safety modifications.

Caption by / Photo by Dodge

This insane muscle car pops wheelies under hard acceleration, right from the factory. As of 2018, it's the quickest production quarter-mile drag car ever.

Caption by / Photo by Dodge

Ferrari may blanche when we call its GTC4Lusso T a station wagon, but we say that with love. 

It's top speed is an un-wagon-like 199 mph.

Caption by / Photo by Ferrari

Because it's a hatchback, this model has tons of storage space for a supercar: 28 cubic feet.

Caption by / Photo by Ferrari

The base BMW's M6's speed is electronically limited to 155 mph, a figure shared by many higher-powered sporting machines.

Caption by / Photo by BMW

However, with BMW's optional M Driver's package, the electronically limited speed can be pumped up to 189.5 mph. 

A voucher for a day of BMW's intensive driving training is included in the price of the package.

Caption by / Photo by BMW

According to Cadillac, its CTS-V sedan can reach 200 mph.

Caption by / Photo by Cadillac

Singer Justin Bieber modded his CTS-V to look like the Batmobile, with a matte black exterior, suicide doors, and, of course, the Batman logo on the front grill.

Caption by / Photo by Cadillac

Audi's incredible mid-engined V10 R8 sports car has a top speed of 205 mph.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Robert Downey Jr. still owns the 2009 Audi R8 that was used in the filming of "Iron Man."

Caption by / Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Although it's not as fast-looking as some of the slimmer-bodied whips, this luxury vehicle can reach an impressive 207 mph.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

In addition to the aforementioned Audi R8, Robert Downey Jr. also has a matte-green Continental GT in his impressive car collection.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

As its name suggests, Ferrari's 812 grand tourer has a blazing-fast top speed of 211 mph.

Caption by / Photo by Ferrari

This model can go zero to 60 in just 2.8 seconds.

Caption by / Photo by Ferrari

Porsche's track-ready 911 GT2 RS sports car can move as fast as 211 mph.

Caption by / Photo by Porsche

In 2016, Matt LeBlanc, of "Friends" fame, explained in an interview with BBC Radio that he has a 911 GT2 RS. "It does everything," he said, "You can go to the store in it, it's not too ostentatious."

Caption by / Photo by Porsche

Blink, and you could miss a passing Lamborghini Aventador S, a supercar with a top speed of 217 mph.

Caption by / Photo by Lamborghini

According to Lamborghini, the tweaks to the design from the 2017 model year to 2018 help the car perform better at high speeds. 

The new design elements increase front downforce by 130 percent, reduce turbulence and improve efficiency.

Caption by / Photo by Lamborghini

Bugatti's Chiron is the fastest street-legal production car on the market today, with a blistering top speed of 261 mph.

Caption by / Photo by Bugatti

Fittingly, the highest-paid athlete in the world drives the world's fastest production car. 

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo purchased a Chiron at the end of 2017 and has been seen driving it around near his home in Madrid.

Caption by / Photo by Bugatti
