10 amazing turnkey racecars you can buy

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS can hit 60 mph in 3.1 seconds.

Photo by Porsche
Shown here with a full street car interior, the GT3 RS can be had with lightweight racing seats and a factory roll cage.

Photo by Porsche
Unlike its road-going sibling, the Acura NSX GT3 racecar is not a hybrid.

Photo by Acura
It's also not all-wheel drive. Instead, its 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 puts power to the rear wheels through a six-speed sequential gearbox.

Photo by Acura
This Aston Martin Vantage GT8 is one of 150 slated to be built. The model starts at $240,000.

Photo by Aston Martin
It's carbon, carbon everywhere, including the door panels, roof, bumpers and seat frames.

Photo by Aston Martin
The Audi R8 LMS GT3 shares about 50 percent of its parts count with the road-going R8 available at your local dealer.

Photo by Audi
The 5.2-liter V-10 engine is nearly identical to that of the street car, but all the extra performance and safety features is expected to balloon the model's base price to around $440,000.

Photo by Audi
Replacing the Z4 GTS as BMW's factory racer of choice is the M6 GT3.

Photo by BMW
The $430,000 racecar features full carbon fiber bodywork and a 4.4-liter turbocharged V-8 engine good for 585 horsepower.

Photo by BMW
The Ferrari 488 GT3 and GTE -- racing versions of the Italian automaker's 488 GTB street car, was introduced last November.

Photo by Ferrari
Street car versions cost upward of $275,000, so make sure you've got plenty of zeros in your bank account before calling up Ferrari to request this racecar.

Photo by Ferrari
The Lamborghini Huracán LP 620-2 Super Trofeo brandishes a fully adjustable aerodynamics package.

Photo by Lamborghini
The rear-wheel-drive Super Trofeo has a 620-horsepower V-10 and racing accoutrements, including Brembo brakes and a roll cage.

Photo by Lamborghini
The McLaren 650S GT3 has already shown its worth out on racing circuits worldwide. It costs around $370,600, for starters.

Photo by McLaren
Improvements over its predecessor include a roll cage that improves interior space, a huge fixed carbon fiber rear wing, and an F1-inspired steering wheel.

Photo by McLaren
The Mercedes-AMG GT3 is based on the AMG GT road car, but features a 6.2-liter V-8 engine derived from the old SLS AMG GT3.

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
The new AMG GT3's Panamericana grille is an homage to the one found on the La Carrera Panamericana-winning 300 SL from 1952.

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Starting at around $150,000, the Nissan GT-R Nismo is surprisingly affordable among the cars on this list.

Photo by Nissan
Its 3.8-liter V-6 achieves 600 horsepower -- an increase of 55 hp over the standard 2016 GT-R.

Photo by Nissan
10 amazing turnkey racecars you can buy

