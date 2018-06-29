Subscription-only Volvo S60 Polestar Engineered sells out in under an hour

Volvo's hot-to-trot 2019 S60 Polestar Engineered is apparently so hot that its entire US allocation disappeared in the course of an hour.

The most expensive and limited variant of the new Volvo S60 sedan was only available via the automaker's Care by Volvo subscription service, and despite a lofty monthly price of $1,100, all 20 cars destined for the US were scooped up in under an hour. It also required a $500 deposit, but if you're plunking down more than $13,000 per year for a car, the deposit's probably just a drop in the bucket.

It also offered a complimentary upgrade to subscribers of a different tier. The first 200 folks to sign up for the S60's T6 AWD R-Design trim received a free Polestar engine software upgrade that improves throttle response, shift speed and midrange engine performance.

The S60 T8 Polestar Engineered came out swinging. Building on Volvo's already awesome 400-horspower T8 plug-in hybrid trim level, this limited-edition vehicle features an output bump to 415 horsepower and 494 pound-feet of torque. It also packs Brembo brakes, Öhlins shock absorbers, a new strut bar, unique wheels and Polestar badges aplenty. This package will eventually be offered on the V60 wagon, as well.

Care by Volvo looks to be a pretty promising service. Originating with the compact XC40 crossover, Care by Volvo tweaks the idea of a traditional lease, shifting it to a one-price-covers-all affair where a single monthly payment covers not only the car, but also insurance, maintenance and even some wear-and-tear items. It deviates from other subscription programs like Porsche Passport that let subscribers choose from a fleet of vehicles at will, but the extra peace of mind that comes with covered maintenance will likely resonate with buyers.

The 2019 Volvo S60 will be the first American-made Volvo, with assembly taking place at the automaker's new facility in Ridgeville, South Carolina. Available with a variety of four-cylinder engines, the S60 should offer a tighter, more driver-focused experience behind the wheel than its larger 90-series siblings. Traditional pricing starts at $36,795 for a front-wheel-drive T5 Momentum.