Toyota Supra builder could produce Fisker Ocean, too

What could the Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 and Fisker Ocean all have in common? The same producer.

This past Friday, Reuters reported that Magna Steyr, a subsidiary of Canada's Magna International, signed a memorandum of understanding with Fisker to build the upcoming electric SUV in late 2022. Magna Steyr did not immediately return our request to confirm talks and Fisker did not immediately return Roadshow's request for comment on the matter.

Magna Steyr is, of course, the home of the Supra and Z4 -- two rather unlikely platform mates. The company, based in Graz, Austria, also builds the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. So, yes, Magna Steyr would be a pretty incredible company to handle final production.

It's become clear as Fisker continues to tease more information about its comeback EV that Fisker itself likely won't be the one to build it. The company may not even use its own platform. Instead, Fisker previously confirmed it continues to discuss using Volkswagen's MEB electric car platform for the vehicle. There's no solid agreement with VW at this time, however.

According to Reuters, Fisker hopes to have a final agreement with Magna in the coming months to secure production of the vehicle. When the Ocean does begin rolling off the production line, it will be the first EV from the previously defunct company. CEO Henrik Fisker's first go at an automobile company produced the Karma. Today, the car still exists somewhat after China's Wanxiang purchased the technology and created the Karma brand, which sells the Revero.

It's not entirely clear if Magna will produce the Ocean for every country, however. The original report cites comments from Fisker suggesting production for the US and China could land elsewhere.