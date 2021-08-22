Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

2022 Toyota GR 86, 2023 Nissan Z, Ford Maverick and more: Roadshow's week in review

Here's a look back at the biggest stories from the week ending Aug. 21.

Hello, Roadshow readers! It's time for the week in review once again. Our systems needed one more upgrade so you're (hopefully) seeing this on Sunday rather than our regularly scheduled Saturday publish time. Anyway, it was a big week, especially if you're a fan of Japanese sports cars. Dive into it all below, or may I interest you in the Roadshow News Recap up above? Reviews Editor Craig Cole and I discuss the new Nissan Z and much more.

Top news

2022 Toyota GR 86: More powerful and more precise

See all photos

Reviews Editor Jon Wong stepped into the 2022 Toyota GR 86 and thinks it's a much more compelling act compared to the first car.

Click here to read our 2022 Toyota GR 86 first drive review.

2021 Ford GT rocks a new Code Orange hue

See all photos

Managing Editor Steve Ewing took the 2021 Ford GT for a quick spin and it's still a super special car.

Click here to read our 2021 Ford GT quick drive review.

Roadshow's long-term 2021 Volvo XC60 T8 electrifies with City Weave

See all photos

Check in with our long-term 2021 Volvo XC60 T8. Executive Editor Chris Paukert penned words about his drive with the SUV as a One Lap of America crew rig.

Click here to read our 2021 Volvo XC60 T8 long-term review update.

Top news

Genesis reveals GV60 EV

See all photos

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: Nissan Z 2023 : The legend is reborn
4:27

Check out the 2023 Z on camera with Craig.

Now playing: Watch this: 2022 Lincoln Navigator charts a familiar but fancier...
3:08

Reviews Editor Andrew Krok shows us around the refreshed Lincoln Navigator.