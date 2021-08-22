2022 Toyota GR 86, 2023 Nissan Z, Ford Maverick and more: Roadshow's week in review

Hello, Roadshow readers! It's time for the week in review once again. Our systems needed one more upgrade so you're (hopefully) seeing this on Sunday rather than our regularly scheduled Saturday publish time. Anyway, it was a big week, especially if you're a fan of Japanese sports cars. Dive into it all below, or may I interest you in the Roadshow News Recap up above? Reviews Editor Craig Cole and I discuss the new Nissan Z and much more.
Top news
2022 Toyota GR 86: More powerful and more precise
Reviews Editor Jon Wong stepped into the 2022 Toyota GR 86 and thinks it's a much more compelling act compared to the first car.
2021 Ford GT rocks a new Code Orange hue
Managing Editor Steve Ewing took the 2021 Ford GT for a quick spin and it's still a super special car.
Roadshow's long-term 2021 Volvo XC60 T8 electrifies with City Weave
Check in with our long-term 2021 Volvo XC60 T8. Executive Editor Chris Paukert penned words about his drive with the SUV as a One Lap of America crew rig.
Top news
- The 2023 Nissan Z lands: Finally, we have a new Z car.
- Ford Maverick fuel economy: We learned how well the Maverick 2.0T performs when it come to efficiency, and it's not too shabby.
- Tesla under investigation: The carmaker is under the microscope at NHTSA due to a number of crashes involving Autopilot.
- Mercedes-Benz kills the V8... for now: The automaker gave notice 2022 models won't be available with V8 engines, though it won't say why.
- Honda's cute scooter is super cheap: For $475, you can get a new Honda. Well, a Honda-badged scooter.
- Genesis GV60 debuts: The luxury brand's first electric vehicle is an SUV, and it's super funky.
Genesis reveals GV60 EV
Top videos
Check out the 2023 Z on camera with Craig.
Reviews Editor Andrew Krok shows us around the refreshed Lincoln Navigator.