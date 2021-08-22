2022 Toyota GR 86, 2023 Nissan Z, Ford Maverick and more: Roadshow's week in review

Hello, Roadshow readers! It's time for the week in review once again. Our systems needed one more upgrade so you're (hopefully) seeing this on Sunday rather than our regularly scheduled Saturday publish time. Anyway, it was a big week, especially if you're a fan of Japanese sports cars. Dive into it all below, or may I interest you in the Roadshow News Recap up above? Reviews Editor Craig Cole and I discuss the new Nissan Z and much more.

Top news

Reviews Editor Jon Wong stepped into the 2022 Toyota GR 86 and thinks it's a much more compelling act compared to the first car.

Click here to read our 2022 Toyota GR 86 first drive review.

Managing Editor Steve Ewing took the 2021 Ford GT for a quick spin and it's still a super special car.

Click here to read our 2021 Ford GT quick drive review.

Check in with our long-term 2021 Volvo XC60 T8. Executive Editor Chris Paukert penned words about his drive with the SUV as a One Lap of America crew rig.

Click here to read our 2021 Volvo XC60 T8 long-term review update.

Top videos

Check out the 2023 Z on camera with Craig.

Reviews Editor Andrew Krok shows us around the refreshed Lincoln Navigator.