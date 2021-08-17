Mercedes-Benz kills the V8 for 2022 models over reported supply chain woes

Andrew Krok/Roadshow

There's some really poor news surrounding Mercedes-Benz and its lovely V8 engines. According to a leaked notice sent to the company's US dealers and published on Reddit on Friday, the automaker has canceled sales of all V8-powered cars and SUVs for the 2022 model year.

A spokesperson for the automaker declined to comment directly on the notice's repercussions, but said in a statement that it's the company's "prioritized focus to comply with various global, external and internal requirements, as well as several other factors, including but not limited to challenges in the supply chain, have an impact on the offering of the product portfolio in various markets." The spokesperson added the automaker is exploring "every opportunity to solve the challenges at hand" and it will work with dealers and customers to remedy any issues.

There will certainly be many, many issues, folks. This notice affects 17 cars the brand sells in the US, and means we won't see 10 vehicles from the brand at all, unless something changes. They include everything from the AMG GT, the G-Class and a slew of other AMG-badged performance sedans and SUVs -- each rock a throaty V8. The only vehicles that will continue with their V8 engines are the S-Class and Maybach S-Class.

Any customer who placed an order for a 2022 Mercedes-Benz with a V8 engine will need to work with their dealer to find some other suitable combination, according to the dealer notice. As for the G-Class, the automaker will continue to place orders for the 2021 G-Class, but after that, it's unclear when we'll see the SUV again. Mercedes-Benz declined to comment further.

That's not to say the E-Class or GLS, for example, won't be available. It means customers won't be able to take home the sedan or SUV with a V8. Instead, they'll need to opt for another powertrain or take their business elsewhere. It's not clear whether this is a side effect of the ongoing chip shortage, other supplier woes or perhaps emissions regulations, but regardless, it's a V8-sized pickle the luxury brand finds itself in.