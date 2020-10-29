Tesla plans for dozens of new service centers, report says

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Tesla reportedly plans to open a new service center every single week in 2021, as the automaker works to rectify an area even CEO Elon Musk admitted it lags in right now. According to a report from Electrek on Thursday, citing a source familiar with the matter, the company has big plans to push its service centers across the US.

Should Tesla succeed in opening a service center once a week next year, the US will see more than 50 new locations. Tesla does not operate a public relations department to field requests for comment, so we can't say for certain how accurate the figure is. According to the report, though, this expansion looks to match the surge in Tesla deliveries over the past few years.

Last year alone, Tesla deliveries rose by 50%, but the number of service centers only grew by 12%. As more new owners opt for one of the firm's electric cars, they'll inevitably need a place to have services done. Tesla also operates mobile service centers, but those on-the-go solutions only increased by 8%, according to the report.

More service centers will be even more important as Tesla really starts to ramp up production in the US. Its new Gigafactory in Austin, Texas aims to go live next year to produce the Cybertruck and the Model Y. The Semi is still on the production list and Tesla still needs to give the next-generation Roadster a production home, too.