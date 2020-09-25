Tesla Model Y owners, the electric carmaker heard your pleas. On Friday, reports from owners began to surface showing that the automaker started to roll out an Acceleration Boost upgrade package for over-the-air installation. The upgrade is available for any Model Y dual-motor AWD models and costs $2,000.
It's not a shocking turn of events since Tesla also offers the upgrade for Model 3 sedans, but owners of the electric SUV have long asked CEO Elon Musk on Twitter for the same upgrade for their Model Y vehicles. With the upgrade installed, the SUV's 0-60 mph time drops half a second from 4.8 seconds to 4.3 seconds. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the new upgrade.
It's not a bad happy medium when you consider the Model Y Performance costs $10,000 more than the Model Y dual-motor AWD. The Performance variant does 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds, though it also sports bigger brakes, a higher top speed and a lowered suspension. Then again, not everything's measured in 0-60 mph times.
Discuss: Tesla Model Y now eligible for Acceleration Boost upgrade
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.