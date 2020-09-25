Tesla Model Y now eligible for Acceleration Boost upgrade

Tesla

Tesla Model Y owners, the electric carmaker heard your pleas. On Friday, reports from owners began to surface showing that the automaker started to roll out an Acceleration Boost upgrade package for over-the-air installation. The upgrade is available for any Model Y dual-motor AWD models and costs $2,000.

You guys, I got my wish! For $2000 our 2020 #Model Y just shaved .5 seconds off it’s 0-60mph time!

It was 4.8s, and now with software it’s down to 4.3s! That’s 10% quicker! 🤯

Thanks @Tesla! Thanks @ElonMusk! pic.twitter.com/9fFnY9BCNc — The Kilowatts 🚗⚡️ (@klwtts) September 25, 2020

It's not a shocking turn of events since Tesla also offers the upgrade for Model 3 sedans, but owners of the electric SUV have long asked CEO Elon Musk on Twitter for the same upgrade for their Model Y vehicles. With the upgrade installed, the SUV's 0-60 mph time drops half a second from 4.8 seconds to 4.3 seconds. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the new upgrade.

It's not a bad happy medium when you consider the Model Y Performance costs $10,000 more than the Model Y dual-motor AWD. The Performance variant does 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds, though it also sports bigger brakes, a higher top speed and a lowered suspension. Then again, not everything's measured in 0-60 mph times.