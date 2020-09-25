Volkswagen ID 4 Tesla Battery Day recap $25,000 Tesla 2021 Ford Bronco 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

Tesla Model Y now eligible for Acceleration Boost upgrade

For $2,000, Tesla will make your electric SUV even quicker.

Tesla Model Y

$2,000 to quicken your Model Y.

 Tesla

Tesla Model Y owners, the electric carmaker heard your pleas. On Friday, reports from owners began to surface showing that  the automaker started to roll out an Acceleration Boost upgrade package for over-the-air installation. The upgrade is available for any Model Y dual-motor AWD models and costs $2,000.

It's not a shocking turn of events since Tesla also offers the upgrade for Model 3 sedans, but owners of the electric SUV have long asked CEO Elon Musk on Twitter for the same upgrade for their Model Y vehicles. With the upgrade installed, the SUV's 0-60 mph time drops half a second from 4.8 seconds to 4.3 seconds. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the new upgrade.

It's not a bad happy medium when you consider the Model Y Performance costs $10,000 more than the Model Y dual-motor AWD. The Performance variant does 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds, though it also sports bigger brakes, a higher top speed and a lowered suspension. Then again, not everything's measured in 0-60 mph times.

