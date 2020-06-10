Elon Musk says Tesla Semi ready for 'volume production' in leaked email

Enlarge Image Tesla

For Elon Musk, it's Tesla Semi time. Well, soon. We hope.

According to a leaked email from the automaker's CEO, which Reuters obtained and reported on Wednesday, Musk said it's about time to bring the Semi to "volume production." He didn't lay out a specific timeframe, however, for when we'll see the electric commercial truck actually start rolling off an assembly line. It's also not clear where Tesla will assemble the Semi.

What the Tesla boss did say was the powertrain and battery will be a product of the company's Nevada-based Gigafactory. Other production will take place in other states, according to Reuters.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Roadshow's request for comment.

The last solid piece of news on the Semi came in late April after Tesla said in its Q1 investor report the commercial truck was now scheduled for launch in 2021. The electric semi truck was originally meant to hit the road in 2019. Then it was meant for this year. Tesla hasn't explained the repeated delays.

When it does come to life, the Tesla Semi should pack a 500-mile range and sell for $150,000-$180,000.