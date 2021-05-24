Tesla Model S Plaid Plus orders halted? EV unavailable on automaker's site

Enlarge Image Tesla

Something's up with the Tesla Model S Plaid Plus. At some point over the weekend, Tesla barred shoppers from placing an order for the super fast electric luxury sedan as the vehicle is now grayed out on the automaker's website, though it's still visible. A message from last week still shows the sedan aims for a mid-2022 launch window.

Tesla does not operate a public relations department to field requests for comment, so we don't have a clue what's going on. If I had to take a shot in the dark, it seems as though the automaker may have enough orders on hand to close its books for the time being.

The Model S Plaid, however, remains available for order. CEO Elon Musk said the company plans for a launch party on June 3 at the factory to celebrate the first production cars. Deliveries of the regular Model S Plaid were originally slated for August, but the company's website does, in fact, now show the cars will be ready next month.

The Plaid Plus debuted early this year with Tesla-touted specs of 1,100 horsepower, 520 miles of range and a 0-60 mph time under 2 seconds. The company originally aimed for a late-2021 launch for the sedan, but perhaps the company has its hands full between the Cybertruck, the Semi and its best-selling Model 3 and Model Y EVs. Don't forget, we're still waiting for a new Roadster, too. When the Plaid Plus does arrive, it will cost $149,990 -- $10,000 more than what Tesla originally planned to charge.