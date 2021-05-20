Tesla Model S Plaid launch party set for June 3

Enlarge Image Tesla

Tesla's ready to throw a bash for the Model S Plaid. CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet Thursday the automaker will have a delivery launch party for the new Plaid variant on June 3. He also said the EV is the "fastest production car ever" with a 0-60 mph time of less than two seconds.

Tesla Model S Plaid delivery event

June 3 at our California factory



Fastest production car ever

0 to 60mph in under 2 secs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2021

That's not how the record books measure "fastest production car," but the Model S Plaid could be the quickest car to 60 mph if independently verified. Regardless, the Model S Plaid will be a quick machine, with an advertised 200 mph top speed, while still returning a Tesla-estimated 390 miles of range.

The company's website says the Model S Plaid won't be ready for deliveries until August at the earliest, but perhaps Tesla will be able to get a handful of the cars to owners to throw the launch party. If you want the seriously bonkers Model S Plaid Plus, the site says it's not coming until mid-2022 at this point.

Maybe Musk will divulge other details during the event. We'll bring you the latest as we hear it.