Tesla Model 3, Model S once again 'Recommended' cars by Consumer Reports

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Tesla build quality is improving, if actual owners have anything to say about it. In the latest Consumer Reports reliability survey, positive responses from Tesla Model 3 and Model S owners were enough to bump both electric sedans back into CR's coveted "Recommended" category.

Infamously, CR dropped both electric cars from the list last year after numerous reports of subpar reliability. This year, Tesla jumped four spots as a brand on the reliability rankings, though it still ranks toward the bottom of the list in 23rd place. The predicted reliability score uses a 100-point scale and Tesla earned 39 points.

That's still good enough to beat mass-market brands such as Chevrolet and Volkswagen, mind you, which placed 25th and 27th, respectively. Combing through the data, CR found the Model 3 is the company's most reliable vehicle, while the Model X remains its least reliable car.

The startup automaker continues to ramp up production of the Model 3 and smooth out any kinks in the manufacturing process. Early Model 3 vehicles often featured paint or body panel issues. At the same time, Tesla still plans to start production of the Model Y crossover, promises both a new Tesla Roadster and the Semi trailer truck, and will reveal an electric pickup truck next week, dubbed "Cybertruck."

For those curious about CR's most-reliable brands, Lexus ranked no. 1, followed by Mazda, Toyota and Porsche. Genesis rounded out the top five spots, while Dodge was most improved and jumped 13 spots to eighth place.