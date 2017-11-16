  • Tesla Semi
Tesla Semi looks set to tower over the competition

This is the new Tesla Semi!

Published:
Photo by: Tesla

It's an all-electric semi-trailer.

Published:
Photo by: Tesla

It's capable of hauling a whopping 80,000 pounds, meeting the maximum allowed on US highways!

Published:
Photo by: Tesla

Yet it can still travel 500 miles on a charge.

Published:
Photo by: Tesla
How? Part of it comes down to efficiency. It's more aerodynamic than even a Bugatti Chiron!

Published:
Photo by: Tesla

And way more comfortable inside...

Published:
Photo by: Tesla

The interior has a pair of Model 3 displays. 

Published:
Photo by: Tesla

And it's so tall you can stand up!

Published:
Photo by: Tesla
With drastically reduced operating costs, this could really shake up the industry.

Published:
Photo by: Tesla

The Tesla Semi ships in 2019, so get those orders in, truckers. 

Published:
Photo by: Tesla

Published:
Photo by: Tesla

Published:
Photo by: Tesla
