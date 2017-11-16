Tesla Semi looks set to tower over the competition

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
This is the new Tesla Semi!
It's an all-electric semi-trailer.
It's capable of hauling a whopping 80,000 pounds, meeting the maximum allowed on US highways!
Yet it can still travel 500 miles on a charge.
How? Part of it comes down to efficiency. It's more aerodynamic than even a Bugatti Chiron!
And way more comfortable inside...
The interior has a pair of Model 3 displays.
And it's so tall you can stand up!
With drastically reduced operating costs, this could really shake up the industry.
The Tesla Semi ships in 2019, so get those orders in, truckers.
