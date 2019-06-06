GM president reconfirms electric pickup truck plans

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

General Motors President Mark Reuss says the company will definitely launch an electric pickup truck in the near future, WardsAuto reported Thursday. This is the second such confirmation to come from the Detroit-based automaker, Reuss' comments reiterate CEO Mary Barra's EV pickup pledge from April.

"We will have a complete electric lineup, including a pickup truck that's in development," Reuss said.

The electric pickup will be possible thanks to GM's third-generation EV platform. Reuss said this new EV architecture will be flexible enough to accommodate as many as 10 different body styles.

"We can build everything on this [platform] from just three drive units: front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive or e-all-wheel drive," Reuss said, according to WardsAuto.

Of course, General Motors isn't the only automaker working on an EV truck. Crosstown rival Ford has already announced plans to create hybrid and EV versions of its F-150. Plymouth, Michigan-based Rivian Rivian will launch its R1T electric pickup, largely thanks to a $500 million investment from Ford.