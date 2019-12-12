Tesla Cybertruck vs. Ford F-150 tug-of-war rematch previewed with Model X

You may have caught a video that seemingly lit the internet ablaze in early December that showed a Tesla Cybertruck prototype engaged in a tug-of-war battle with a Ford F-150. In it, the Cybertruck absolutely dragged the F-150 away. Tesla fans cheered, Ford brushed it off and reminded folks it's hard at work on an electric F-150.

Since then, we've seen explanations as to why the stunt was pointless (at the end of the day, it was) and heard repeated calls for a fair rematch between a four-wheel-drive F-150 and the Cybertruck. The Ford pickup shown in the original video was rear-wheel drive, which traditional pickup fans argued gave Tesla's pickup a major advantage.

Alright, point taken. While it's not a Cybertruck-F-150 rematch, YouTube channel The Zunigas has given Ford a fairer shot. In a new video published Tuesday and embedded above, a Ford F-150 Raptor and a Tesla Model X strap up to see which of the two walks away victorious. Again, these stunts don't really prove much, but they sure do grab attention.

Why is this more fair? Well, the Raptor is Ford's most powerful light-duty pickup. There's a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 under the hood cranking out 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque. It also sends power to all four wheels. We still don't know the specs of the Cybertruck used in Tesla's stunt, but it's safe to assume it was either the dual-motor or tri-motor model spoken of at the unveiling.

Knowing that, the Model X in the video (a P100D) is decently comparable. It sports two electric motors and boasts all-wheel drive, and there's approximately 503 hp and somewhere around 500 lb-ft of torque. The Model X Performance, the latest version, is even more powerful.

So, the specs are pretty comparable, but it's important to keep a few other things in mind before you press play above. One, the Model X's tires are suited for the pavement, while the Raptor presumably still has off-road rubber on it. Secondly, the Tesla has instant torque available. With that said, skip to 4:22 to pass the fluff and dive into the tug-of-war.