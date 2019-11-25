Ford responds after Tesla Cybertruck pulls F-150 in tug-of-war video

Tesla on Twitter

Kids and their toys. They do the darndest things. Oh, actually, in this case I'm not talking about children, but one legacy automaker and a Silicon Valley startup engaging in a not-so-subtle rivalry.

If you missed it, the Tesla Cybertruck is a thing as of last week and CEO Elon Musk specifically called out the Ford F-150, the best-selling truck in the US. Days after revealing the electric Cybertruck and specifically calling it a "better truck than the F-150," Musk tweeted a video clip showing a Cybertruck that appears to eat an F-150's lunch in a tug-of-war battle.

These games hardly prove anything, for what it's worth, but like revving engines at a stoplight, they get attention.

Following this viral clip, Vice President of Ford X Sundeep Madra officially extended a fair challenge. Ford X is the offshoot that handles new businesses. Madra tweeted and said to send the automaker a Cybertruck for a proper "apples to apples" test. Specifically, Madra is referencing what numerous internet commenters have pointed out: It appears this F-150 is only rear-wheel drive, while the Cybertruck is all-wheel drive.

hey @elonmusk send us a cybertruck and we will do the apples to apples test for you 😉😉😉https://t.co/H3v6dCZeV5 — sunny madra (@sundeep) November 25, 2019

That little factoid could make a major difference if an F-150 4x4 strapped up with the Cybertruck. There's also the question of what kind of tires were used, and even comparable powertrains.

Ford told Roadshow in response to the viral video that it remains the "undisputed truck leader" in the US and "we look forward to the introduction of our all-new F-150 hybrid coming next year and all-electric F-150 in a few years." Note that the automaker did not officially ask for a rematch, for what that's worth.

We'll probably need to wait for when a production Cybertruck is ready for a proper matchup with all variables accounted for. In the meantime, Ford will work to take a bite of Tesla's EV marketshare as it prepares to launch the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV next year.