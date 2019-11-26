Tesla's Cybertruck tug o' war was a pointless stunt and here's why

Last week, as part of its Cybertruck debut, Tesla premiered a little film showing its stainless steel technological terror strapped to a Ford F-150 for a little game of tug o' war. In this video -- surprise surprise -- the Tesla walked away with the Ford hopelessly spinning its wheels as it's dragged up a hill.

Now, that video had several things wrong with it, and because of a lack of facts and figures and a generally unfair situation for the poor, unassuming Ford, it proved absolutely nothing. Now, before you Tesla fans start lighting torches, grabbing pitchforks and shouting about us being shorts or in the pocket of legacy automakers, etc., I would direct your attention to this very informative video by the internet's own Jason Fenske, aka Engineering Explained.

In it, he shows that even if you exclude the fact that Tesla didn't give specs on either its Cybertruck or the Ford against which it was pitted, as well as the fact that the Ford appeared to only be in two-wheel drive, the test proved nothing.

Now, be forewarned, if making educated assumptions offends you, turn away now because, as we said, Tesla was light on hard facts. Even still, that doesn't take away from the fact that the Cybertruck will likely be a seriously powerful vehicle and that it looks like absolutely nothing on the road today.