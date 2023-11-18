Save Big on Heybike E-Bikes During Early Black Friday Sale

In recent years, electronic commuter bikes, also known as e-bikes, have grown more popular. But they can be expensive, which is why these Heybike's early Black Friday deals couldn't have come soon enough. E-bikes offer a fast and eco-friendly way to zoom around your city without tiring yourself out. Right now, you can save up to $1,050 on a new bike, depending on your choice.

You can get $500 off the Explore e-bike, $300 off the Ranger and Brawn models, $400 off the Cityrun bike and $400 off the new Mars 2.0. You can also shop bundle deals, which can save you even more money on your purchase. The most popular bundle is the Double Savings offering. With this combo, you can choose two bikes and save up to $1,050. Heybike's Ranger S is an excellent choice. You can pick one up for $100 off. The Ranger S has even been featured in our list of best e-bikes and scooters.

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy? Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.

All that said, if you want more savings on e-bikes, check out Best Buy's Black Friday sale and Walmart's Black Friday sale.