Walmart's Early Sale Offers Black Friday E-Bike Prices Now

Electric bikes have risen in popularity as eco-friendly alternatives that can help you get around campus, run errands or even commute to work. But many models out there are still expensive, with price tags well over a grand each. If you've been wanting to snag one without breaking the bank, now's your chance. With Black Friday on the way, plenty of retailers are offering discounts on big ticket items. Some major deals on e-bikes just dropped as part of Walmart's Black Friday sale, which means getting your hands on electric rideables just got more affordable with hundreds off regular prices.

If you're looking for a commuter bike, consider grabbing Gocio's 500W electric bike with cruise control. It has a range of up to 50 miles per charge and can reach top speeds of up to 21 miles per hour. It's just $469 right now, which saves you $431 on its list price. And for those that deal with diverse terrain or risk running across ice or other hazards on your commute, this Gocio fat tire electric bike has tough tires to take on just about anywhere you want to travel for just $699 right now. That saves you a whopping $874 on its list price. This model also has a range of up to 50 miles per charge, but its speed tops out at just over 19 miles per hour. There's also a Colorway electric bike that is lightweight and can reach up to 19 miles per hour available for just $480 -- a $520 savings.

Also check out Best Buy's Black Friday sale for more savings on e-bikes, along with hundreds of other markdowns ahead of the big day.