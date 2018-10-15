Porsche previews Taycan charging options

The Porsche Taycan is still roughly a year away from hitting showrooms, but Porsche has further tipped its hand toward what its electric vehicle future is going to look like. The Taycan production car, which was previewed by a pair of Mission E concepts, is expected to bring more than 600 horsepower, a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds and boast a driving range of about 300 miles to the party. That all sounds good, but another thing that Porsche is aiming to do real quickly is charge the Taycan and its other future battery electric vehicles.

When the Taycan launches with its "around" 90 kilowatt-hour battery pack, Porsche is aiming for a 350-kilowatt charger to replenish a battery to 300 kilometer (186 miles) of range in about 9 minutes. In comparison, a Tesla on a 120-kilowatt Supercharger takes about 30 minutes to do the same thing. Porsche says 350-kilowatt quick charging stations will be available at Porsche dealers and at 300 of the 484 Electrify America stations that are slated to be operational by next June in the United States.

Enlarge Image Porsche

To further bolster the charge infrastructure, Porsche has developed a scalable charging system. The setup combines a transformer station with modular cooling and power boxes capable of powering two charging stations with up to 350 kilowatts each. As demand for charge points increases, additional power boxes can be added as needed.

For organizations that are looking for a more affordable fast charge option or that are in areas where the power grid doesn't offer a sufficient power supply, Porsche has also developed a Charge Box that draws from a 400-volt service and battery acting as a buffer. Together it can supply 320 kilowatts that can go to one or two Porsche charging stations.

For home, a 22-kilowatt Porsche Energy Manager will power up the Taycan overnight. For customers not wanting to fiddle with plugs and cables, an inductive charging system is also being developed that will offer up to an 11-kilowatt charging capability and a Wi-Fi positioning assistant system to maneuver the car into the best charge position.