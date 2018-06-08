Porsche Taycan is the Mission E's official production name

Porsche has been using Mission E to describe its first battery-electric vehicle since the concept came out, but that won't be the name when it comes to production.
The Porsche Taycan will be the automaker's first official battery-electric sedan. Claimed to be a loose translation of "lively young horse," Taycan isn't pronounced like the Liam Neeson movie franchise, but instead tie-con.
In terms of specs, we're still stuck with what Porsche's mentioned in the past. Its two electric motors will produce a net output in excess of 600 horsepower, and it'll hit 60 mph in less than 3.5 seconds. Our own Tim Stevens took a spin in the Mission E Cross Turismo prototype recently, and even though it's not exactly the same car, as you might expect, it's pretty swell.
Porsche's got a history with names that are a bit, shall we say, different. Boxster comes from a mix of "boxer" (like the engine) and "roadster." The Panamera comes from the Carrera Panamericana long-distance race, and Macan is a derivation of the Indonesian word for tiger. In that sense, Taycan fits right in.
It's worth noting that the Taycan name only applies to the Mission E sedan and not its Cross Turismo SUV-ish variant. That name will probably come at a later time, provided both variants indeed make the leap to production. But we're now one step closer to having a battery-electric Porsche on the road, which has at least one high-profile CEO likely sweating a bit more than before.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.