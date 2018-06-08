Porsche Taycan is the Mission E's official production name

Porsche has been using Mission E to describe its first battery-electric vehicle since the concept came out, but that won't be the name when it comes to production.

The Porsche Taycan will be the automaker's first official battery-electric sedan. Claimed to be a loose translation of "lively young horse," Taycan isn't pronounced like the Liam Neeson movie franchise, but instead tie-con.

Porsche

In terms of specs, we're still stuck with what Porsche's mentioned in the past. Its two electric motors will produce a net output in excess of 600 horsepower, and it'll hit 60 mph in less than 3.5 seconds. Our own Tim Stevens took a spin in the Mission E Cross Turismo prototype recently, and even though it's not exactly the same car, as you might expect, it's pretty swell.

Porsche's got a history with names that are a bit, shall we say, different. Boxster comes from a mix of "boxer" (like the engine) and "roadster." The Panamera comes from the Carrera Panamericana long-distance race, and Macan is a derivation of the Indonesian word for tiger. In that sense, Taycan fits right in.

It's worth noting that the Taycan name only applies to the Mission E sedan and not its Cross Turismo SUV-ish variant. That name will probably come at a later time, provided both variants indeed make the leap to production. But we're now one step closer to having a battery-electric Porsche on the road, which has at least one high-profile CEO likely sweating a bit more than before.