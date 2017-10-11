Porsche built an electric Cayman concept that's surprisingly quick

Some of the most interesting cars never leave the concept phase. Porsche's latest EV is one of those.

Porsche unveiled the Cayman E-volution concept at the 2017 Electric Vehicle Symposium. It packs an all-electric drivetrain that sends the car to 62 mph in just 3.3 seconds, more than a second quicker than the current 718 Cayman S. Its battery only lasts about 125 miles between charges, but that's fine, because it's never going into series production.

What will be in production, though, is the Porsche Mission E, the company's first battery-electric vehicle. With a range in excess of 300 miles and a charger that can replenish up to 80 percent of a battery's charge in just 15 minutes, it won't just be a performer in terms of output and acceleration.

Porsche also used the Electric Vehicle Symposium to show off what it calls Porsche Turbo Charging, which has nothing to do with turbochargers. This new type of charging system can replenish batteries in a hurry with a 320-kW charging capacity, more than twice that of Tesla's Supercharger system. The battery-based system was designed to supplement more traditional fast-charger networks hooked up to the grid, one of which will be built in Europe by 2020.

So while this concept will remain exactly that, it's a great hint at things to come. The introduction of battery-electric vehicles doesn't seem to faze Porsche in its mission to build some seriously gnarly sports cars, no matter how they're powered.