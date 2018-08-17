Porsche teases Taycan EV, promises 60 mph in 3.5 seconds

It might not be Ludicrous Mode, but Porsche's Taycan electric sports car is still plenty quick.

This week, Porsche took to Twitter to give us a bit more information on its upcoming battery-electric performance car. We already knew some of the general powertrain specs, but now we know it'll hit 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. It won't break any records, but I can assure you that 3.5 seconds to 60 is plenty quick for an electric car -- or any car, for that matter.

With huge torque from a standing start, the Taycan – seen here in camouflaged prototype form – goes from 0-62mph in 3.5 seconds. pic.twitter.com/xcWlfO7mfx — Porsche GB (@PorscheGB) August 16, 2018

The tweet also included a picture of camouflaged Taycans undergoing testing somewhere in the desert. We haven't yet seen the Taycan's production form, but that reveal should happen within the next year, and it shouldn't be too far away from the Mission E prototypes that we've seen sans camo.

Porsche has already confirmed that the Taycan will make more than 600 horsepower from its two electric motors, one on each axle. Range is expected to be around 310 miles by European measuring standards, so it wouldn't surprise me if that number drops a little when the EPA gets around to testing it. With Porsche's new 800-volt chargers, it should be able to gain about 250 miles of charge in about 15 minutes.

What makes Porsche's acceleration claim interesting is that the automaker believes the Taycan will be able to reproduce these numbers all day long. Yes, a Tesla with Ludicrous Mode can hit 60 in less than 2.5 seconds, but a few back-to-back launches will result in the system dialing things back for preservation's sake. Porsche wants to make sure its EV acts like its gas-driven counterparts as much as possible.