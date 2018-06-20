Porsche takes 10 percent stake in electric car maker Rimac Automobili

Rimac

A longstanding manufacturer of internal-combustion vehicles is investing in a relatively new maker of electric cars. Porsche announced today it is investing in Rimac Automobili, taking a 10 percent share in the Croatian company known for its all-electric supercars.

Porsche is interested in partnering with Rimac on the development of future electric-car technologies. While Porsche is launching its own EV, the forthcoming Taycan, the automaker hopes to learn from upstart Rimac. So far it's not clear what the partnership will involve, but both Porsche and Rimac appear interested in sharing technology.

"We feel that Rimac's ideas and approaches are extremely promising, which is why we hope to enter into close collaboration with the company in the form of a development partnership," Lutz Meschke, board member responsible for Finance and IT at Porsche, said in a statement.

Rimac currently employs about 400 people and focuses on developing high-voltage batteries and electric powertrains, as well as low-volume supercars. The company was founded in 2009 by Mate Rimac. Its most recent car, the C Two, has four electric motors, 1,914 horsepower and a claimed driving range per charge of 403 miles. The carmaker also has a subsidiary called Greyp Bikes that builds electric bicycles.

"This partnership now is an important step for Rimac on our way to become a component and system supplier of choice for the industry in electrification, connectivity and the exciting field of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems," company founder and CEO Mate Rimac said in a statement.

How to prep your car for a road trip: Avoid some stress and get your wheels in shape to hit the road this summer.

How to decide if a hybrid or electric car is best for you: Roadshow's team of experts helps you weigh the pros and cons.