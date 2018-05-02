When the Rimac Concept One debuted way back in 2013, it seemed like the perfect storm of vaporware. It was a 1,000+ horsepower electric hypercar from a Croatian company that nobody had ever heard of, how could it possibly have been real? But it was, and this year in Geneva, Rimac introduced its second model, called C Two, which promises to be even nuttier.

The Rimac C Two promises to make 1,914 horsepower and 1,696 pound-feet of torque, which should propel the car to 60 miles per hour in 1.85 seconds. Rimac estimates that the C Two's top speed will be around 258 miles per hour. While the preproduction car debuted at Geneva this year, Rimac estimates that it will be over a year before they start getting delivered to customers.

This video is cool because it offers a peek inside the Rimac Automobili factory and explains how a Croatian electric hypercar startup came to source the wheels for its 2,000 hp car from a relatively small bespoke wheel company in sunny Vista, California. Also, the wheels are stupid gorgeous.

Now we just have to convince someone at Rimac that Roadshow employees are more skilled drivers than Richard Hammond; then trick them into letting us drive this thing...