Porsche's new infotainment tech helps the Taycan EV charge smarter

Porsche

Porsche has been rolling out its updated infotainment tech for a while now, and we've already reported on its integration in the 911, Cayenne and Panamera models. On Monday, the company announced a couple more features being added to the Porsche Communication Management 6.0 software, one of which is unique to the Taycan EV.

In the Taycan's navigation system, the Charging Planner has improved functionality. This tech already factors in charging stops when calculating a navigation route, but in PCM 6.0, the Charging Planner prioritizes higher-speed stations -- 150 kilowatts and up -- in order to plan routes more efficiently. Porsche says PCM 6.0 "takes into account the time required to start and end the charging process at the charging station when calculating the total driving time." Drivers can also filter charging stations on the display by output.

The reworked Charging Planner joins a few other PCM 6.0 upgrades, including wireless Android Auto and direct Spotify integration. Optimized voice commands and a slightly redesigned interface round out the PCM 6.0 changes.

Porsche's latest infotainment software comes standard in all 2022 911, Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan models. The Macan SUV continues to use the previous PCM tech, while the 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman still have a 7-inch central touchscreen with an even older multimedia interface.