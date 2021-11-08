2022 Porsche Panamera gets snazzy Platinum Edition and updated infotainment tech

Enlarge Image Porsche

Porsche is adding three Platinum Edition models to its 2022 Panamera lineup, the company announced on Monday. Building off the base Panamera, Panamera 4 and Panamera 4 E-Hybrid models, the Platinum Edition trim comes with some snazzy exterior touches as well as a higher level of standard equipment.

All three Panameras come standard with 21-inch wheels in a satin platinum finish, but smaller 20-inch wheels are also available. The same satin platinum trim is applied to the side vents and name badges, though the 4 E-Hybrid's script is still accented by Porsche's usual Acid Green. Inside, you'll see "Platinum Edition" spelled out on the door sills and brushed aluminum trim is scattered throughout the cabin.

Every Platinum Edition Panamera comes with a whole bunch of extra goodies, including soft-close doors, 14-way power seats, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, an active air suspension, blind-spot monitoring and variable-ratio steering. A Bose surround sound stereo is included, too.

Speaking of which, the stereo is managed by a highlight of the 2022 Panamera's cabin: Porsche's updated PCM 6.0 infotainment tech. The company is slowly rolling this out across its lineup, and its most notable update is the inclusion of wireless Android Auto, which joins wireless Apple CarPlay. Finally.

Prices start at $103,250 for the base Panamera, $107,350 for the all-wheel-drive Panamera 4 and $116,550 for the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid (all of which include a $1,350 destination charge). Those are increases of $10,000 to $13,000 depending on the model, which seems like a lot but makes sense considering all the extra standard equipment. Look for the Platinum Edition Panameras to hit Porsche dealers in the spring.